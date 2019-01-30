Former HC judge Kotwal to head advisory board under J-K PSA

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge Janak Raj Kotwal will be the chairman of the advisory board under the state Public Safety Act, 1978, an official spokesman said Wednesday.The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, accorded sanction to Kotwal's appointment as chairman of the advisory board under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, he said.Kotwal will also function as the chairman advisory board, in terms of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act and the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, the spokesman said.The position of chairman for the advisory board under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act was lying vacant since March 2018.PTI TAS AB ANBANB