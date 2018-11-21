Former Himachal ADGP S C Malik passes away

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S C Malik (80) passed away due to brain hemorrhage at his residence in Cheelgadi in Dharamshala of Kangra district Tuesday, a state official said.Foods and Civil Supplies Minister and Dharamshala MLA Kishan Kapoor, Kangra Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Inspector General Atul Phuljhele and Kangra Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial condoled the demise of Malik in Dharamshala.In state capital Shimla, led by DGP Sita Ram Mardi, all gazetted officers of the police department assembled at police headquarters here to condole Malik's death.They stood in silence for 2 minutes praying for the peace to the departed soul.The DGP on behalf of all gazetted officers conveyed condolence to the bereaved family.Malik is survived by his son Abhishek Malik and daughter Aradhana Malik. PTI DJI CK