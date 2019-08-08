scorecardresearch
Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh admitted to hospital

Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (85) was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) after he complained of uneasiness on Wednesday. Virbhadra Singh was admitted to the IGMC for a routine check-up, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said. All his test reports were normal, he said, adding that he might be discharged from the hospital on Friday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the hospital to enquire about the health of Virbhadra Singh. In his Facebook post, Virbhadra's son Vikraditya Singh stated that the former CM was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up and he was fit and fine. PTI DJI RDKRDK

