Former HP CM Virbhadra Singh, wife move HC challenging trial court order in DA case

New Delhi Jan 23 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order to frame charges against them for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets (DA) of over Rs 10 crore. The 82-year-old Congress leader and his wife have sought quashing of the December 10, 2018 trial court order directing framing of charges against Singh, his wife and seven others in the case lodged by CBI. The trial court is yet to formally frame the charges against the couple and the matter is listed for January 29. The court had in its December order said that Singh intended to cause loss to tax authorities by presenting unaccounted money as sale proceeds of apples and had also ordered framing of charges against his wife and seven others for allegedly abetting in the offences. The CBI had registered the case against Singh and others for allegedly amassing assets worth around Rs 10 crore disproportionate to their known source of income when he was the Union Minister in the UPA government. PTI SKV HMP LLP LLP DVDV