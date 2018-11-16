Former HPPSC chairman commits suicide in Shimla

/R Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) A former chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) allegedly shot himself to death with his licensed revolver here on Friday morning, police said. Major General (retired) C R Sharma was reportedly suffering from depression. Prima facie it seems that Sharma has committed suicide at his residence in Jakhu. The matter is being investigated from all aspects, Superintendent of Police (SP) Omapati Jamwal told PTI. The body has been sent for postmortem, the police said. PTI DJI MAZHMB