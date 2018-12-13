Former IAS officer B B Vyas takes oath as UPSC member

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Former IAS officer Bharat Bhushan Vyas took oath of office as member the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Thursday, a government statement said.Vyas, a 1986-batch Jammu and Kashmir cadre officer, was administered oath of office and secrecy by Chairman UPSC Arvind Saxena.A graduate in Botany, 61-year-old Vyas served in state and Centre in various capacities and retired as the chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir. Before assuming charge as member, UPSC, he was serving as adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir governor. PTI ABS NSDNSD