Former IBM Security Executive Rakesh Kharwal Joins Cyberbit as Regional Chief to Strengthen Operations and Continue Expansion in India/South Asia and ASEAN

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, February 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Cybersecurity leader also establishes new APAC headquarters in New Delhi as part of its commitment to improve security posture of enterprises in India Cyberbit Ltd., the market leading provider of Cyber Range training and simulation platforms, and one of the only providers of integrated detection and response products across IT and OT Networks, announced today that former Country Manager for IBM Security Software, India/South Asia, Mr. Rakesh Kharwal, will take the helm of Cyberbit's rapidly expanding operations in the region as Managing Director, India/South Asia and ASEAN.Rakesh has a track record spanning over 25 years in the IT industry with over 15 years in the cybersecurity space with stints at Microsoft, McAfee and most recently he served as India/South Asia Country Manager for IBM Security Software where he was instrumental in helping Governments & corporates improve their cybersecurity posture with better orchestration and automation of their security detection and response capabilities. Mr. Kharwal will take the reins of an already established sales, marketing and support teams serving customers across India and Southeast Asia."We extend a warm welcome to Rakesh and are excited to have such an excellent leader to drive strategic engagements to improve the cybersecurity posture of all sectors in this important region," said Adi Dar, Cyberbit, CEO . "India is a key focus market for Cyberbit and our commitment to the Indian market motivated the decision to establish APAC headquarters in New Delhi.""Cyberbit has proven technology that perfectly addresses several leading cybersecurity issues; like bridging the cyber skill gap through the industry leading simulated learning platform, monitoring threats across both IT & OT networks or helping organizations improve their detection & response with better security orchestration and automation," says Rakesh Kharwal, Managing Director, India/South Asia and ASEAN at Cyberbit. "This product/market fit and the stellar reputation of Cyberbit represent great potential for fast growth."India is deeply affected by the huge global cyber skill shortage and predicted to have a shortfall of 1M skilled cybersecurity professionals by 2025, according to a DSCI report. As the global leader in simulated cyber learning platforms, Cyberbit will contribute to the 'Skill India' campaign by aiding the enterprises in training thousands of cybersecurity professionals.Visit to learn more about how Cyberbit Range is Disrupting Cyber Education - or email sales@cyberbit.com.Read a white paper about Cyber Range: Hands-on Academic Cybersecurity Degree ProgramsAbout Cyberbit Cyberbit provides a unique portfolio of products for cybersecurity training, simulation, detection and response for the converged IT and OT attack surface. Cyberbit's product portfolio is based on battle-proven technologies deployed in government and military organizations, made available to the commercial market since 2015, and includes: Cyberbit Range, the world-leading simulated training platform for cybersecurity practitioners; SCADAShield and SCADAShield Mobile for protecting critical infrastructure networks; SOC 3D, a Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform proven to triple SOC capacity; and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) for sensitive organizations and air-gapped networks. Cyberbit employs 250 people and is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.