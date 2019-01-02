Former Indian envoy to Japan Sujan R Chinoy appointed DG of IDSA

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Former Ambassador of India to Japan Sujan R Chinoy has been appointed director general of the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday. Chinoy, a 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service (retired) officer, has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, it said. IDSA is an autonomous body dedicated to objective research and policy relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security. PTI AKV AKV ANBANB