Former INLD MP joins Congress in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) In a jolt to the Indian National Lok Dal days before the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls, the party's former MP Charanjeet Singh Rori joined the Congress on Tuesday.Rori joined the Congress in Sirsa in the presence of the opposition party's Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja.Rori was the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MP from Sirsa between 2014-19.He joined the Congress days after former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who had contested unsuccessfully from Sirsa in 2009 and 2014 assembly polls, quit the party.Speaking on the occasion, Rori said the Congress is the only viable alternative in the state.He said he hopes that the party will wrest power from the BJP, which has failed to deliver on various fronts.After a vertical split in the INLD last year owing to a feud in the Chautala clan, the party has been virtually decimated.Most of its leaders and legislators have switched to other parties including BJP, Congress and Jannayak Janta Party -- a breakaway faction of the INLD. PTI SUN DIVDIV