Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan appointed advisor to J-K Governor

Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan was Saturday appointed as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik."Sanction is hereby accorded to appointment of Farooq Khan as advisor to Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge, " an order issued by the General Administration Department stated.Khan is fifth advisor to the Governor.The other advisors are K Vijay Kumar, K K Sharma, Khursheed Ganaie and K Skandan. PTI MIJ ANBANB