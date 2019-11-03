scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Former IRS officer Kumar appointed expenditure observer for Jharkhand poll

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Election Commission on Sunday appointed former Indian Revenue Service officer B Murali Kumar as special expenditure observer for Jharkhand Assembly poll.A Commission statement said he will supervise and monitor work being done by electoral machinery and ensure stringent and effective enforcement action against abuse of money power to allure voters. Given his past experience in the investigation wing of Income Tax Department, Kumar was also appointed Special Expenditure Observer for Vellore Parliamentary Constituency in Tamil Nadu and for the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra.PTI NAB DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos