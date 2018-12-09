Former Jaipur royal family scion Diya Kumari to end marriage

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Diya Kumari of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family and her husband Narendra Singh have decided to end their love marriage after 21 years."We jointly state that it is an extremely personal matter for us and hence we do not wish to comment further except, that we have jointly and mutually decided to part amicably," Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh said in a joint statement Sunday.Kumari recently filed an application for divorce in a Jaipur court.The only daughter of (late) Bhawani Singh and Padmani Devi, Kumari fell in love with Narendra Singh, who was from a modest family, and married him in 1997 amid a controversy.She entered politics in 2013 and won her maiden assembly election as BJP candidate in 2013 from Sawai Madhopur seat.Kumari's decision to marry Narendra Singh had made other erstwhile royals and the Rajput community unhappy and furious because the two belonged to the same 'gotra'. PTI SDA ABHABH