Former Jamia vice chancellor Mushirul Hasan dies at 69 after prolonged illness

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Noted historian and former Jamia Millia Islamia vice chancellor Mushirul Hasan passed away here early Monday after prolonged illness, the university said.Hasan, who was taken to a private hospital post midnight, breathed his last at 4 am. He was 69."He met with a road accident few years ago and was mostly bed-ridden after that. He was also undergoing dialysis for kidney problems," former secretary to Jamia vice chancellor, Zafar Nawaz Hashmi, told PTI.He added, "Some health complications emerged last night and he was taken to the hospital. He passed away this morning."Hasan's namaz-e-janaza was performed at Babul Ilm and at Jamia mosque.In the evening, he was laid to rest at the burial ground for vice chancellors in the university campus. His family members, friends, colleagues and members of the academia were present. A condolence meet was also held at the university.Expressing grief, Jamia's officiating vice chancellor Shahid Ashraf said: "Prof Hasan was a very inspiring vice chancellor and focussed on building the infrastructure of the university as well as improving the research abilities of the faculty members."Hasan, a Padma Shri awardee, was the vice chancellor of the university between 2004 and 2009. He has also held the position of director general of the National Archives of India. He has also served as vice-chairman of Indian Institute of Advanced Study and as president of Indian History Congress.Hasan is known for his work on partition and history of Islam in South Asia. He has penned a number of books on Indian history.He is survived by his wife Zoya Hasan, a noted political scientist and academician.Several political leaders, members of the academia and historians condoled the death.Noted historian S Irfan Habib described Hasan as a quintessential liberal historian. "He was one of those historians who wrote about the composite culture of India. His loss comes at a time when India perhaps needed more historians like him," he told PTI.Condoling the death, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Shocked to know about the sad demise of noted scholar and writer Mushir ul Hasan ji. His contribution to Jamia Milla Islamia will always be remembered."Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said, "His invaluable contribution to South Asian history, his public service and his work in Jamia Millia and the National Archives will be remembered for many years."CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury remembered Hasan as a blend of syncretic culture and scholarship."A Historian, A Teacher, A Vice-Chancellor, An Archivist: Mushir ul Hasan blended all fine qualities of our syncretic culture and scholarship. His work and his books continue to shape our consciousness. Condolences to Prof Zoya Hasan & others in his family," Yechury tweeted.