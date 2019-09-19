Former Jharkhand Cong chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

(Eds: Adding Kejriwal's reaction) New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.Sisodia said the AAP is playing different roles in different parts of the country and Kumar would join "our movement of development"."He has served the country in two roles -- as an IPS officer and a parliamentarian. We have known each other since the days of 'andolan' (movement) and now he will work in all states with us," Sisodia said.After joining the AAP, Kumar met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence."I welcome Kumar to the AAP family. The Aam Aadmi Party family will definitely be strengthened with the involvement of Ajoy Kumar. He has joined our struggle to make India corruption-free and prosperous," Kejriwal tweeted.Kumar told reporters the political situation in Jharkhand is such that he decided to quit the Congress. He said the AAP will decide the role he is expected to play.Only the AAP is truly a party of the 'aam aadmi' (common man) where anyone can join and work towards development of the region, the ex-police officer and former Lok Sabha MP from Jamshedpur said."Honesty and transparency are the most important virtues right now and the AAP has both these qualities," Kumar said and exuded confidence that in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the AAP will again get a majority.Kumar's joining the Aam Aadmi Party comes ahead of the polls in Jharkhand slated for later this year. Kumar, a former IPS officer, resigned as Jharkhand Congress chief last month, accusing some colleagues of promoting their own interests over that of the party and indulging in corrupt practices.In his three-page resignation letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Kumar alleged that some workers have placed the interests of their leaders above that of the Congress party. PTI UZM UZM NSDNSD