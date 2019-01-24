Former Jharkhand minister gets bail in DA case from HC

Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former state HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with a disproportionate assets case on Thursday.Tirkey's advocate A K Kashyap argued that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a closure report in the case as it did not get any evidence of disproportionate assets held by his client during its probe.The investigating agency had also not filed a chargesheet in the case, he said.Tirkey had filed the bail petition after the CBI had arrested him in the case on December 12 from his residence at Banhora in Ranchi district and he was sent to judicial custody by a CBI court, which had not agreed with the closure report and had issued summons to him.Justice A B Singh granted bail to the former minister.Tirkey, who is presently the general secretary of the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party, was a minister in the Madhu Koda government between 2006 and 2008. PTI CORR PVR KK RC