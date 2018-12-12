Former J'khand min arrested in DA case

Ranchi, Dec 12 (PTI) A CBI team Wednesday arrested former Jharkhand minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case, an official of the investigating agency said.He was produced before the special CBI court of A K Mishra, which sent him to judicial custody till December 15.An anti-corruption division team of the CBI arrested the former minister from his residence at Banhora in Ranchi district, the official said.The arrest was made following a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by the CBI court in a disproportionate assets case, he said.Tirkey was the HRD minister in the Madhu Koda government between 2006 and 2008.Koda himself was convicted by a court of law, sentenced to three years in jail and fined Rs 25 lakh in December 2017 in a coal scam case.Tirkey is at present the general secretary of the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party. PTI PVR KK IJT