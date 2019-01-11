Former Mandi secy gets 4 years in jail in corruption case

Seoni (MP), Jan 11 (PTI) The Seoni district court in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced a former secretary of a Mandi to four years' imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 70 lakh on him.Special judge Sanjiv Shrivastava convicted K K Rai, the accused, in a 2008 case of disproportionate assets, said public prosecutor Deepa Marskole.Rai, 54, was in-charge Mandi secretary in 2008 when Lokayukta police raided his properties and found assets worth Rs 1.06 crore. Some of the assets were in the name of his wife and son.The investigation found that he had earned at least Rs 65 lakh through illegal means, the prosecutor said.Rai was subsequently suspended and tried under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI CORR ADU MAS KRK KJ