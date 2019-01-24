Former minister Abdul Gani Vakil joins People's Conference

Srinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Former Congress leader Abdul Gani Vakil joined People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone here Thursday. Vakil, who was a minister in the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led PDP-Congress coalition government, joined the People's Conference at Lone's residence here. "I welcome Abdul Gani Vakil sahib in the caravan of change. His mass base and experience will be a game changer," Lone said in a tweet after the former Congress leader joined his party. Vakil, who has unsuccessfully contested assembly elections from Rafiabad constituency of Baramulla district several times including in 2014, had resigned from Congress in 2015. PTI MIJ RCJRCJ