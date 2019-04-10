Former minister Lal Singh detained en route to Kishtwar

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan (DSS) chief and candidate for Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats, Choudhary Lal Singh, was Wednesday detained with supporters en route to Kishtwar, officials said. The former minister was detained in Assar area of the Doda district, the officials said. Singh, a two time-minister and two-times MP, is contesting from both Jammu and Udhampour Lok Sabha constituencies as candidate of the DSS, which was floated by him last year after resigning as BJP minister over Rasana rape and murder case. Singh and his colleague Chander Prakash Ganga had resigned on April 13 over their participation in a rally allegedly in support of the accused in the gang rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua district. Officials said Singh was blocking the road (to hold a rally) which amounts to violation of the model conduct of conduct. Singh said he was on his way to Kishtwar to take part in the cremation of the RSS leader killed on Tuesday when a militant opened fire at a health centre in Kishtwar . "I have been arrested at 7 am and have been kept here for the past six hours without any food. Is this democracy that you are detaining a candidate and allowing BJP and RSS leaders in hordes to Kishtwar", Singh told PTI from Doda. Officials, however, clarified that Singh was only detained and not arrested. Singh alleged that the restrictions are only for him and not for the BJP candidate and its leaders, who have been allowed to move to Kishtwar to take part in the cremation of the slain leader. "I am a candidate and have the right to take part in the cremation of a leader. I am deliberately being stopped", he said. Doda DC Doifode Sagar Dattatray said Singh has not been arrested but not allowed to move to Kishtwar in view of the curfew. The curfew imposed in Kishtwar district following killing of senior RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO remained in force for the second day Wednesday even as police intensified searches to track down those involved in the killing. PTI CORR/AB CK