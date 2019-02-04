Former Moga SSP's police remand extended by 3 days

Faridkot, Feb 4 (PTI) A court here on Monday extended the police remand of former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, who had been booked in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident, by three days. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Chetan Sharma extended the police remand after hearing arguments of both the prosecution and the defence. Sharma's eight-day police remand was expiring on Monday. He was arrested in a case related to the killing of two youths in alleged police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters in 2015 in Behbal Kalan of Punjab's Faridkot district. Sharma was leading a police party that allegedly opened fire at the anti-sacrilege protesters at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015. PTI COR CHS SNESNE