Former MP Madani meets JK Governor

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha MP Mahmood A Madani Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and shared his views on the prevailing situation in the state, an official spokesperson said.Madani, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, met Malik at the Raj Bhavan and also discussed varied issues of public importance with him, the spokesperson said.He said the governor urged Madani to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare. PTI TAS DPB