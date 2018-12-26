Former PDP leader Raja Aijaz Ali joins Peoples Conference

Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Former PDP leader Raja Aijaz Ali Wednesday joined Peoples Conference (PC) headed by separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajad Lone here. Ali, a former IPS officer who retired as IGP, was among the leaders who recently quit the Peoples Democratic Party led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. He had joined the PDP just ahead of the 2014 assembly elections and unsuccessfully contested from Uri constituency in Baramulla district. Ali was welcomed into the party by Lone, former minister Imran Ansari -- who left PDP earlier last month, and Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu, who quit National Conference in September. PTI MIJ CK