Former PDP MLA joins Peoples Conference

Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Former PDP MLA Abbas Wani Sunday joined the Sajal Lone-led Peoples Conference here.Wani joined the PC in the presence of Lone and Shia leader Imran Ansari, who also quit the PDP recently.Taking to Twitter, Lone said "I welcome M Abbas Wani into the caravan of change".Wani, who won his maiden election from Tangmarg constituency of north Kashmir in 2014 assembly election, was among six PDP legislators who had rebelled against the party leadership over alleged nepotism. PTI SSB ANBANB