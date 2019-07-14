Former police inspector commits suicide in Rajasthan's Karauli

Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) A former police inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Karauli district of Rajasthan, officials said Sunday. Mukesh Joshi, who was given compulsory retirement, was staying with a saint at his ashram for the last few days, officials said. He hanged himself and committed suicide, SHO of Todabhim police station Manoharlal said. The matter came to light on Sunday morning. The body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem, he said. Another police official said that Joshi was depressed and used to spend time in the Ashram. "The matter is under investigation to ascertain the cause of the suicide," he added. PTI SDA INDIND