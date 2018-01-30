Former Power Secy Pradeep Kumar Pujari appointed CERC chief

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Former Power Secretary Pradeep Kumar Pujari was today appointed the chairperson of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), according to an official order.

Pujari, a Gujarat-cadre retired officer of Indian Administrative Service, has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.

The CERC is mandated to regulate the tariff of generating companies owned or controlled by the central government. PTI AKV SMN