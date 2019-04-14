Former Punjab MLA Nand Lal passes away

Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Former Shiromani Akali Dal legislator Nand Lal passed away in a hospital in Punjab's Mohali on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 73. Lal was a four-time MLA from Balachaur constituency. He is survived by two sons. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over the demise of Lal. In a condolence message, the Congress leader described Lal as a gentleman politician and leader of the masses with the qualities of head and heart, who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the downtrodden and overall development of his area. The chief minister said Lal would be remembered by one and all, especially in Balachaur area for his strong connect with the locals at the grassroots level. In his death, a void has been created in the political circles, which is difficult to be filled, Singh added. PTI SUNHMB