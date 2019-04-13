Former Rajasthan BJP MLA quits party

Dholpur (Rajasthan), Apr 13 (PTI) Former Dholpur legislator Abdul Sagir Khan Saturday resigned from the BJP, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah for the "plight" of the party. "I have not seen such a plight of the party in my 40 years of political career," Khan said. He alleged that Modi and Shah have "hijacked" the party. "Leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani are no longer with the party who were my inspiration to be with the BJP," Khan told reporters at a press conference here. Khan, also a former chairman of the Rajasthan Waqf Development Council, was elected to the state assembly on a BJP ticket in 2008. Along with Khan, nearly two dozen supporters also left the party. "I will consult supporters and workers and announce the next move in coming days," he said. PTI CORR AG CK