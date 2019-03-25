Former RJD chief of Jharkhand Annapaurna Devi joins BJP

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Former Rashtriya Janata Dal's Jharkhand unit president Annapaurna Devi Monday joined the BJP, a day after she met its senior leaders following the announcement of seat-sharing arrangement among opposition parties that left her upset.She joined the party in presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and its general secretary Bhupendra Yadav.Sources said she may be fielded as BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls from Kodarma seat against opposition's candidate Babulal Marandi.The RJD had expelled her from the party as reports of her joining the BJP emerged.Besides Devi, former MLA Janardhan Paswan also joined the BJP. PTI JTR KR SOMSOM