Former SC judge Satya Brata Sinha passes away

(Eds: Corrects name in headline) New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge Justice Satya Brata Sinha passed away on Tuesday following age related ailments, family sources said.Justice Sinha, 75, was appointed as a judge of the apex court on October 3, 2002 and he retired on August 8, 2009.He was earlier designated as a senior advocate by the Patna High Court and on March 9, 1987, he became a judge there.He was transferred to the Calcutta High Court in 1994. Justice Sinha was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice there in 1999. In December 2000, became the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and in 2001, he was transferred to the Delhi High Court before being elevated to the top court. PTI ABA SJK SA