Former SP MLA, supporters detained while trying to enter CM's event

Shahjahanpur, Dec 30 (PTI) A former Samajwadi Party MLA and about 150 of his supporters were detained Sunday as they were planning to enter a public meeting of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and register their protest here, police said.The protesters were stopped at Katra police station and sent back to their respective places after the chief minister's event in Navada area of the district. Circle officer Baldev Singh Khandela said, "Former SP MLA Rajesh Yadav and around 150 supporters were planning to enter the public meeting of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and register their protests. They were stopped at Katra police station." After the public meeting was over, they were sent back to their respective places, Singh said. PTI CORR NAV CK