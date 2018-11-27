Former Srinagar SSP Riyaz Bedar joins NC

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Riyaz Bedar, a retired officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police who had served as the SSP of Srinagar, joined the National Conference (NC) Tuesday. Former Senior Superintendent of Police Bedar joined the NC in presence of party vice-president Omar Abdullah at a function held at the party headquarters here. According a warm welcome to Bedar, who belongs to Pattan constituency of Baramulla district, Omar said the party will benefit from the professional capabilities of the new entrant. "The party will surely benefit from his experience in public service. The doors of party are open to every right thinking person who wants to contribute to development of the state and securing its special character," Omar said. PTI MIJ CK