Former Union min, ex-Goa Guv Bhanu Prakash Singh dead

Bhopal, Jan 24 (PTI) Former Union minister, ex-Goa Governor and head of the Narsinghgarh royal family, Bhanu Prakash Singh, died in Indore on Thursday after a prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 90. He breathed his last at a private hospital, his son and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajyavardhan Singh told PTI. Singh is survived by five sons. His wife had died around five years ago. He was elected as an MP from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat in 1962 as an independent candidate. Singh later became close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and joined the Congress in 1964. He became a minister in her cabinet. However, when Indira Gandhi abolished privy purses, Singh revolted and resigned from the Congress. In 1991, he became the Governor of Goa. His last rites will be performed on Friday at Chhatri Bagh in Narsinghgarh town, his erstwhile estate. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister, Digvijay Singh expressed grief over the former union minister's demise. "Had he not resigned in protest against the abolition of privy purses, he would have risen to become a very big leader in the Congress party as he was very close to Indira Gandhi," Singh said. PTI MAS ADU NP RHLRHL