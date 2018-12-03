Former university registrar arrested in corruption case

Dehradun, Dec 3 (PTI) Former registrar of Ayurveda University Mrityunjaya Mishra was arrested bythe sleuths of the Vigilance Department here Monday evening on charges of corruption.The Vigilance Department had initiated a probe against Mishra in July this year and registered a case against him last month under various sections of the IPC including 120 b (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (fraud), Superintendent of Police (vigilance) Pramod Kumar said.The charges date back to his tenure at the university.Mishra was arrested from a cafe at EC Road in the city, the official said.The former registrar's house was also raided and several important documents were seized from there, the SP said.Mishra will be produced in a local court Tuesday, the SP said. PTI ALM DPB