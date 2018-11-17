Former UP MLA booked for beating up tehsildar

Bahraich, Nov 17 (PTI) Two cases were registered against former MLA Dilip Verma and his supporters for allegedly beating up a tehsildar in his chamber, police said Saturday.Dilip Verma is the husband of sitting BJP MLA from Nanpara Assembly constituency Madhuri Verma.In protest, the staff at the tehsil office locked its gate and abstained from work.Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said Madhusudan Arya, the tehsildar, filed a complaint against Dilip Verma and 20-25 others on Friday for misbehaving with him, beating him and hurling abuses.Arya claimed he sustained internal injuries.Dilip Verma and his supporters also apparently blocked a road and misbehaved with policemen at a police station, the SP said.On Arya's complaint, a case was registered against Dilip Verma and others under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act, he said.Dilip Verma was elected MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Mahsi constituency in Bahraich in 1993 and 1996. PTI CORR NAV ABHABH