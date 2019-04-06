Former vice chief of army Sarath Chand joins BJP

(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General Sarath Chand (retd) joined the BJP Saturday in presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and retired as vice chief of Indian Army on June 1 last year.He has been in active combat leadership roles at every stage of command in the Army."In today's global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that's why I am joining the BJP," Chand said.The BJP has done a lot for soldiers, he added.Chand had appeared before a parliamentary panel last year as the vice-chief of army staff, and said that inadequate allocation of funds in the defence budget for 2018-19 will hit the Army's modernisation plans when the Chinese military was competing to reach the level of the US.He had also said 68 per cent of the Army's equipment is in vintage category, adding that the fund crunch will also impact the serviceability of the existing equipment and may even affect payment of instalments for past purchases. PTI JTR JTR NSDNSD