Former WH photographer to participate in PEP Photo Summit

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Over 20 photographers including renowned White House shutterbug Pete Souza, will be participating at the upcoming fourth edition of PEP Photo Summit in Hyderabad.The three-day event that begins on May 3, will see the former chief White House photographer for two American presidents -- Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama -- sharing the art and science of photography with about 2,500 professionals and enthusiasts from 102 cities and nine countries.Souza, 64, who served as the official photographer for Reagan from June 1983 to 1989, and for Obama from 2009 to 2017, has also worked as a freelancer for National Geographic and Life magazines. "PEP is known to bring eminent photography professionals to unfold the secrets of the art for those who want to learn it. Pete Souza is globally renowned for his exceptional work in photography and we are honored to have him at the event," said Joshua Karthik, who co-founded PEP with Joseph Radhik and Arjun Rajan.The event will also see talks, classes, and workshops by other internationally acclaimed photographers like Lindsay Adler, Siva Haran and Victoria Krundysheva. "Photography today spans a wide range, from being an expression of personal creativity for millions in India and abroad, to what is now a viable career option for many. "PEP believes in the future of photography in India, and is here to support our growing community of enthusiasts and professionals, with education, exposure and experiences," said Radhik. Day-long workshops for professional photographers will also be conducted after the summit on May 6-7. PTI MG TRSTRS