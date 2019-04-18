Fortis Hospital Bangalore to Conduct 3rd Annual Cadaver and Live Surgical Workshop on Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries (MISS)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 3-D broadcast of the session is a part of workshop being conducted to educate young surgeons on the techniques, further benefiting mankind Bangalore, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, along with the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeons Association of Bharat (MISSAB) is conducting 3rd live surgery workshop, MIS Live Cad, 2019. The live Minimally-Invasive Spine Surgeries will be conducted at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, and the 3-D live surgery will be broadcast at Hotel JW Marriott on April 20, 2019. The workshop would be the first of its kind in the world to transmit 3-D live surgery remotely i.e. from Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, to Hotel JW Marriot, Bangalore. This three-day workshop (April 19-21) aims to train young surgeons in Minimally Invasive Spine surgery. The workshop will be conducted by Minimally-Invasive Spine Surgeons Association of Bharat (MISSAB) under the guidance of Dr. Deshpande V Rajakumar, Director-Department of Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospitals and President - MISSAB. Renowned National faculties will grace the occasion and will share knowledge with the attendees, while the 3D live surgeries will be broadcast at JW Marriott which will train and guide the young surgeons on various skills and techniques used during the surgery. Dr. Deshpande V Rajakumar, said, With continuous innovation in spine surgical techniques, spine surgeons face new medical challenges. Minimally-invasive techniques are taking on the conventional methods of surgery to make healthcare more patient centric. This workshop aims to train the young surgeons on advanced techniques and understanding the principles of MIS surgery. Cadaver dissection is a norm used worldwide which enables surgeons to learn and practice the procedure on the cadaver before treating actual patients. Being the largest cadaver training programme in the world, MIS Live Cad has been successful in training more than 300 plus surgeons in the world. About Fortis Healthcare Limited Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates its healthcare delivery services in India, Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka with 43 healthcare facilities (including projects under development), approximately 9,000 potential beds and 392 diagnostic centres. Image:Dr. Deshpande V Rajakumar PWRPWR