Fortunate to experience both highs and lows in my career: Katrina Kaif

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Katrina Kaif says she is grateful for all the highs and lows in her career as they have contributed to her growth as an actor.The actor, who gained prominence in the mid 2000s with films such as "Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, "Namastey London" and "Singh is Kinng" among others, has come to be known as one of top female stars in the commercial sphere of Bollywood."I feel very fortunate that I've experienced so many beautiful things in all these years. I've seen ups and downs, the worst times and the highest of times, I just feel fortunate for everything I've gone through."I feel fortunate today to be able to be working on a film like 'Zero' and to be a part of this with the kind of talent that we have- Aanand sir, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma," Katrina told reporters at the launch of her song "Husn Parcham" from "Zero". Katrina says she is happy with the opportunities that are coming her way. "As long as I am getting the opportunity to showcase, learn and take my art forward with the best people we have today in the industry, I am really grateful. As long as I learn everyday and improve on my craft, give my audience something new, I feel happy," she says. The song launch comes after "Issaqbaazi", the dance number featuring Shah Rukh and Salman. "That song comes at such an important point in the film when Salman Khan enters, it is very important. It is actually the perfect situation. Nobody else could have done that except him (Salman). It was very gracious of Salman to do the song for Aanand sir."Everyone is fond of Aanand sir, so he gets away with a lot of things. But I think it is a beautiful song and every time I see it, the song brings a smile to my face,'" she said. At the event she was also asked about attending Deepika-Ranveer's reception and her growing friendship with the "Padmaavat" actor. "I was invited to the wedding, and I am a person who reacts quite instinctively and emotionally, I felt it in my heart to go, and I went. We had a wonderful time, we danced till the wee hours of the morning, and I ate half the chocolate there, so I might not be invited at any of their functions again. "But, we really had a wonderful time, there was a lot of warmth and it was really beautiful. We had a really nice time and I was really happy to be there," she said. "Zero" is scheduled to release on December 21.