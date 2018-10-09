Fortune 500 medical technology firm announces new India head

By Lalit K Jha Washington, Oct 9 (PTI) Michigan-based Fortune 500 medical technology firm Stryker has announced a new head of Indian operations as part of its plan to tap the highly lucrative market, especially after the recent launch of Ayushman Bharat. As Stryker's new managing director for India, Meenakshi Nevatia will be responsible for building business strategy and setting up the organisation for a long-term, sustainable growth in the Indian market, a media release said Monday.Additionally, one of Nevatia's priorities will be to cultivate a strong commitment to Stryker's mission and values in India, it said.Prior to joining Stryker, Nevatia had a 15-year stint with Novartis. In her last assignment as the country president and pharma division head for Novartis in Thailand, she led a strong business performance. She has also served in various leadership positions at Novartis across Spain, Portugal, the UK and Switzerland. "Customers and patients are at the heart of everything we do, and I look forward to bringing together our team to do more to improve lives in India," Nevatia said. "I also look forward to creating an environment where our people, one of our core values, can continue to thrive and grow," she added in a statement. Nevatia has a Master of Business Administration in Strategy and Finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Mathematics from the Presidency College, Kolkata. PTI LKJ IJT