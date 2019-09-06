Foundation of India-US partnership is people-to-people ties: US Ambassador

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The bonds between India and the US have continued to grow stronger and the foundation of this partnership is the enduring strength of our people-to-people ties, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Friday.He was speaking at a cultural diplomacy event at his official residence here.Juster welcomed "Indian cultural enthusiasts" to Roosevelt House, the chief diplomatic residence of the United States, for a traditional Kuchipudi dance performance featuring Y Lalitha Sindhuri on Friday, according to a press statement issued by the US embassy."The cultural diplomacy event celebrated the 230th birthday of the US Department of State and the 225th anniversary of official US presence in India," it added.At the event, Juster said, "The bonds between our countries have continued to grow stronger. Today, we cooperate on a broad range of issues.... However, as I have often said, the foundation of our partnership is the enduring strength of our people-to-people ties. And that is what we are celebrating tonight."There were three dance performances by Y Lalitha Sindhuri, a 2017-18 Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellow in New York's Barnard College. She was accompanied by vocalist Dandibhotla Srinivasa Venkata Sastry, violinist KLN Murthy, flautist VBS Murali and mridangam player M Chandra Kanth.Nearly two lakh Indians were studying in US colleges and universities currently and there were over 20,000 alumni of US government-sponsored exchange programmes in India, the press statement said. PTI DSP ASK RC