Foundation stone for satellite centre of PGIMER laid in Una

Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, along with Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, laid foundation stone for PGIMER Chandigarh's satellite centre in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday.The health facility at Malahat will be ready in about 40 months at a cost of Rs 480 crore.Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said this institute would ensure world class health care facilities to the people of the state.It will have 300 bed capacity and specialised healthcare facilities at par with PGI Chandigarh, he added.Nadda said the people of the state would not have to go to PGI Chandigarh for specialised healthcare facilities after opening of the satellite centre. PTI DJI AD AD INDIND