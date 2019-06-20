founderINDIA Launches Business Class - a Chat Show With Leading Entrepreneurs

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, June 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Hosted by educationist Shantanu Prakash, the TV series is streaming on Amazon Fire TVfounderINDIA, India's first Talk TV Channel, is excited to announce the launch of Business Class - a new, insightful business chat show hosted by renowned educationist Shantanu Prakash.The show is focused on new-age entrepreneurs revealing what really happens inside the board rooms, the challenges they face, and their brand building hacks. Shantanu Prakash, in conversation with leading entrepreneurs, gives viewers an unscripted peep into the life of businessmen, drawing and sharing leadership lessons from them in his characteristic articulate style.The launch pack of the first three episodes shows an interesting mix of entrepreneurs from different genres. From ex CEO of NDTV, Vikram Chandra - who now is on an entrepreneurial journey establishing his media venture Editorji, to Annu Talreja - founder of OxfordCaps, and GoWork founder Sudeep Singh, every episode showcases a chat with leaders of their own sector.Show host Shantanu Prakash is a pioneer of India's ed-tech industry, and is a popular investor, mentor, and educationist. IIM Ahmedabad alumni Prakash fought the odds of hailing from a refugee background and eventually succeeded in establishing a company that once touched the valuation of $2.5 billion. His decades of entrepreneurial experience only helps in extracting the best of leadership lessons from successful entrepreneurs invited on the show. "I've been there and done that all - IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, fund raising, selling off, and a lot more all through my journey. That's exactly why entrepreneurs get comfortable and find an instant connect with me. Hence, our Business Class conversations find no bar," says Shantanu Prakash.Speaking on the launch of the new show, founderINDIA Editor Lovejeet Alexander said, "We wanted to start a business show series that would not just be a profiling platform but one that facilitates a more in-depth conversation with business leaders. Shantanu Prakash, being one of those very few businessmen in India who started from scratch and made it so big without riding the app wave or having a legacy business, was the perfect choice to host the show."Business Class is now streaming on founderINDIA channel - Amazon Fire TV. New episodes will be added to the talk series on a regular basis. The show is also available on YouTube and Facebook.AboutfounderINDIA :founderINDIA is a new-age business media startup from the house of Green Cheese Media. The brand has launched India's first TALK TV Channel that hosts a bouquet of talk shows covering several issues, genres, beats, sectors, and industries. Lovejeet Alexander, aka Alex, the founder and editor of founderINDIA, is an experienced journalist who is also a known name in the field of marketing and communications. Having worked with media houses like The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Jagran and Sahara TV, Alex has an extensive editorial experience spanning over two decades. Source: founderINDIA PWRPWR