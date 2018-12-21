Four arrested after 600 gm charas was found in their possession in HP's Chamba

Shimla (HP), Dec 21 (PTI) Four people were arrested Friday after around 600 grams of charas was found in their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said.They were arrested during a special raid conducted at Bangala colony in Halti area under the Chowari police station limits, Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monika Bhutungru said.The raid was carried out in the early hours of the day by a joint team of Chamba and Kangra police, led by Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rohin Dogra and Kangra DSP Balvir Jaswal, she added.The SP further said that 112 grams of charas was recovered from Ramesh Chand, 130 grams from Bhim Singh, 220 grams from Gaurav Kumar and 124 grams from Gulshan.Separate cases were registered against the four at the Chowari police station under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Bhutunguru said, adding that an investigated was underway. PTI DJI MAZ IJT