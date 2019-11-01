scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Four arrested after shootout in East Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Four people, involved in several cases of burglaries, were arrested on Friday after a brief shootout in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Saifuddin, Wasim Akram, Mumtaz, and Anwar, they said. Police got a tip-off about the accused, who were involved in a burglary case reported at Saket, would come to Mayur Vihar, following which a trap was laid, a senior police officer said. "However, when the accused reached the spot, they noticed the police and fired at them in order to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired a shot which hit their car. The driver of the vehicle lost control, following which the vehicle overturned and they sustained injuries," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. A case under relevant sections has been registered in connection with the incident, police said. PTI NIT KJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos