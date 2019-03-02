Four arrested cheating people across India

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly cheating people across the country, including two serving army officers, on the pretext of giving them high-end cars for winning a lucky draw, police said Saturday.The accused were identified as Narender Sharma (32), a resident of New Friends Colony, Rakesh Abrol (41), a resident of Noida, Sunil Kumar Yadav (31), a resident of Ghaziabad and Tanuj Talwar (32), a resident of Faridabad, they added.They have cheated over 500 people to the tune of around Rs 5 crore, police said, adding that they were earlier arrested in similar cases of cheating in Noida.Two serving army officers filed a case against the directors of an e-commerce venture, they said.The victims alleged that the accused persons cheated them of Rs 6 lakh by assuring them of winning high-end cars as lucky draw prizes. The victims made hefty purchases from the company but, the goods were never delivered, police said.During investigation, police received information that the accused persons were arrested in a similar case at Noida. They were on the run and police tried to nab them, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.On Friday, police got a tip-off and laid a trap near Escorts Hospital, Sarai Julena, New Friends Colony and one of the accused Narender Sharma was apprehended, he said.Later, on the instance of Sharma, Abrol and Yadav were also apprehended. Talwar, who remained on run, was apprehended on Saturday, the officer said. PTI NIT SLB SLB ANBANB