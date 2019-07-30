Four arrested for kidnapping youth from Jama Masjid Metro Station

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Delhi police on Tuesday said they have found an 18-year-old youth kidnapped two days ago from Jama Masjid Metro Station and arrested four people in this connection.The accused Rajeev Kumar (19), Chandan (21), Sikander (20) and Rahul (19) and the victim are residents of the same Rajokri village and the youth was also found in the same area on Monday, a day after he was kidnapped.The youth and one of the accused Rajeev had previously worked together and knew each other well. The victim had told Rajeev he had earned a lot of money while working in Surat, following which they hatched a plan to kidnap him. They called the youth to the metro station on Saturday on some pretext and kidnapped him.In her complaint, the youth's mother said the accused called her from her son's mobile phone number. They gave the details of a bank account to her to deposit the ransom amount, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.They had initially demanded Rs 4 lakh to release the youth but when they learnt that his mother could not pay that amount they reduced it to Rs 50,000, the officer said.The accused worked for an online food supplying company in Gurugram's Sector 23, police said, adding the phone used to make ransom calls and the car used for kidnapping have been seized. PTI AMP AMP ABHABH