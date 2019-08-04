Four arrested for pilferage of kerosene oil, black marketing of LPG cylinders in Sambha

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in pilferage of Kerosene oil meant for distribution through Public Distribution System (PDS) and black marketing of LPG cylinders in Samba district, police said. An oil tanker and two trucks were also seized along with 15,000 litres of kerosene oil, they said.Oil tanker owner Bopinder Singh and drivers Rashpal Singh and Kapoor Chand were arrested during a raid in Sarore in Bari Brahmana area by a special team constituted to weed out social crime and to ensure hassle free supply of essential commodities to the people, a police official said.He said the trio were allegedly involved in pilferage of PDS kerosene oil for its illegal sale. A case under Essential Commodities Act has been registered and further investigation is going on to unearth the network of illegal suppliers and purchasers of PDS kerosene oil, the spokesman said. In another operation, he said a police party arrested Arif Chandel from Teli Basti area of Bari Brahmana and recovered 92 domestic LPG cylinders including 44 filled with domestic gas from his residence. Chandel was selling the domestic cylinders to local public illegally for making illegitimate profits, he said adding a case under Ranbir Penal code has been registered against him. PTI TAS RCJ