Four arrested for raping teenage girl

Ballia (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Sikandarpur area here, police said Friday.The police arrested four of the five accused on Thursday for raping the 13-year-old on November 29, they added. "The arrested were identified as Manish, Arjun, Acchelal and Krishna. The fifth accused is on the run," a senior official said. PTI CORR ABN MAZ INDIND