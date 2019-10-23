Four arrested for stealing high tension aluminium wires in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing 20,000 kg of aluminum wire worth crores from an under-construction power grid site after holding security guards hostage in Yamuna Khadar area of Sonia Vihar, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Bhim Singh, Dayaram, Kuldeep Kumar and Arihant Jain, they said. The police said they seized 4,910 kg of the stolen aluminum wire from their possession. According to police, the matter came to light after the site manager reported that four people stole 20 tonne high tension wires from the site holding the security guards hostage. Following a tip-off, Bhim Singh was arrested from Jawalapuri and later other accused, including the receiver were arrested, a police official said. Bhim was previously allegedly involved in five similar cases and Arihant in three cases. Dayaram and Kuldeep were allegedly involved in four similar cases each, they added. PTI AMP AAR