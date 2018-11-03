scorecardresearch
Four arrested in case of theft at temple booked under gangster act in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Four people, arrested in a case of theft at a temple in Shamli district, were booked under the gangster act, police said Saturday. The accused, Mehtab, Shahrukh, Usman and Ashu, were arrested in the case of theft in a temple in Thana Bhawan town a month ago, they said. District authorities booked them under the gangster act Friday, the police added. PTI CORR AAR

